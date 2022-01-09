WATCH: Designer makes luxury handbag with orange peels

The orange peels are rich in fiber, vitamin C, folate, vitamin B6, calcium and other essential nutrients but have you ever thought orange peels can be used to produce a luxury handbag? No? One such video showing a handbag made with orange peels has gone viral on social media.

The handbag designed by the Jordanian food artist Omar Sartawi Omar Sartawi left people amazed with his unique creation using a technique he calls “digital fabrication”.

He used fruit peels and laser to make the material for creating the luxury bag. Omar took to Instagram to share video and pictures of the luxury handbag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

The bag was made in collaboration with Bahraini designer Noof AlShekar.

The collaboration over this bag took a year’s experimentation. In an Instagram post, Omar wrote, “After a year of trial and error, finally the “Orange Peels Leather Bag” is coming together beautifully.” The Internet has been taken by storm by Omar’s idea of using orange peels to make the designer bag. One user said, “Very interesting design.” Another wrote, “Brand them as “Citrus”!” What do you think about the luxury bag made from orange peels?

