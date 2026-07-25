Despite Haas struggles, youthful Bearman believes he can win

Oliver Bearman has made a spotty start to his Formula One career, but he told AFP he has “what it takes to become a world champion”, hopefully for Ferrari.

At just 21, the Englishman started his second full season strongly for Haas, with top-10 finishes in the first two races but has since picked up only one more point.

Part of a quintet of youngsters in the paddock, Bearman trails behind Franco Colapinto and Isack Hadjar, in their early twenties, as well as 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad.

But they have all been overshadowed by Kimi Antonelli, who turns 20 next month and tops the driver standings with more points than the other four put together.

Talking exclusively to AFP, Bearman said that having competed with Antonelli at youth level, he is encouraged by the Italian’s success.

“I raced alongside Kimi. I was comparing myself with him for one year,” said Bearman.

“He’s racing in the World Championship fight, so that gives me confidence that one day, if I have the best car, I can do the same.

“I know I have what it takes to become a world champion.”

Nonetheless, Bearman conceded that “there’s a lot of external factors which are out of the driver’s hands”.

“There’s been lots of drivers who are deserving of a world champion who never got it,” the Chelmsford native said.

“I have the confidence in myself that I have what it takes.

“If you don’t have that, then you shouldn’t turn up to the track.”

He said he is progressing as a driver even though Haas are battling to stay competitive.

“We started incredibly strong, which is a really cool moment for the team and everybody. In terms of personal performance, I feel like I’m in a really good place. I’m really happy with what I’m doing,” Bearman said.

Bearman joined the Ferrari driver academy aged 16. At 18, he became the Scuderia’s youngest Formula One driver when he finished seventh in Saudi Arabia in 2024. Later that season he raced twice for Ferrari-powered Haas, recording a pair of top-10 finishes.

Last season, Bearman became a full-time Haas driver. The high point was fourth place in Mexico which, in the team’s 11th season, was one of their best ever finishes.

The Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps last weekend was the 10th of potentially 24 scheduled races this season.

“I see a good amount of evolution, a good amount of growth,” he said.

“If I compare what I was doing, my mindset heading into Spa last year versus this year, I’m a much more complete driver. I’ve learned so much. I understand my place within the team. I understand how to get the most out of the team and the most out of myself as well.”

‘Love to drive in red again’

In the new hybrid-car era, with teams continually updating their cars as they grapple with the technological challenges, Bearman said that mid-table rivals Racing Bulls, Alpine and Audi “seem to have jumped ahead of us”.

“It’s also a big motivator for us to keep pushing,” he said.

“After the summer break, we have some more stuff coming and hopefully that can get us back to where we started this season.

“I feel like I’m performing at a really good level, but the car is not giving me what it takes to get in the points.”

As Formula One approaches its annual game of musical car seats, Bearman’s future is uncertain.

“I don’t have a contract for next year. It’s tough on one hand because it’s not nice to be unsure about what the future holds,” he said, adding: “I’m deserving of a seat in Formula 1.

“I have had a lot of trust put in me by Ferrari who put me here.

“I would love to drive in red again one day.”