Details of vehicle used in Karachi airport explosion emerge

KARACHI: In a recent development, the details of the car have emerged which was allegedly used in carrying out an attack on the night of October 06 on foreign nationals arriving in Karachi from China, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources within the team investigating the case revealed that the double cabin vehicle used in the attack by the terrorists was purchased from a resident of Karachi.

The vehicle was registered in the name of a citizen named Shah Fahad.

The investigation sources further claimed that a terrorist was waiting in a vehicle – loaded with a total of 80kg of explosives – on the route exiting the airport.

“The terrorist rammed the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the foreign nationals’ car caused massive destruction and damage to several nearby cars,” say investigators.

The explosion was so severe that the bomb-proof vehicle was also severely affected.

The officials from Sindh police and other law enforcement agencies re-examined the incident site, and cordoned off the area in the morning, meanwhile, the CCTV footage is also being collected.