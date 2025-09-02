Details of water inflows, outflows at major rivers released

ISLAMABAD: The Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell (RFEMC) has released the latest figures on water inflows and outflows in major rivers and barrages amid the floods in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the water inflow at Guddu Barrage upstream has been recorded at 350,742 cusecs, while the outflow downstream is 336,627 cusecs.

At Sukkur Barrage, the upstream inflow is 285,487 cusecs, with a downstream outflow of 234,717 cusecs. The Kotri Barrage is witnessing an upstream inflow of 273,844 cusecs and a downstream outflow of 244,739 cusecs.

indh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday stressed that the high flows in Punjab were caused by the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, and “this water cannot be diverted to Kalabagh.”

He also warned of a possible super flood in Sindh as India released massive flows into the Chenab River, urging the federal government to frame a comprehensive climate change policy.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz directs relief operations amid floods

Addressing a press conference at the New Sindh Secretariat, along with Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, the chief minister said 1.077 million cusecs had reached Qadirabad Barrage four days ago, with major river flows converging at Panjnad before entering the Indus at Kot Mithan.

He noted that the NDMA had forecast 800,000 to 1.1 million cusecs at Guddu Barrage around September 5, warning that “anything above 900,000 cusecs is declared a super flood.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.