Deuxmoi addresses controversy surrounding Heated Rivalry after criticism

Instagram account Deuxmoi responded to the backlash related to the series Heated Rivalry and the personal lives of its cast.

The criticism followed a now-deleted video, which was edited and reuploaded. The criticism featured discussion from the Deux U podcast.

In the original clip, one podcast host said she had not watched much of the show and added, “I didn’t find the acting that strong.” Her co-host replied with a laugh, “People aren’t watching it for the acting”. The conversation then shifted to speculation about the personal lives of the lead actors, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

During the discussion, the hosts claimed during the discussion that Williams has a girlfriend; the news was based on the insights provided by the Deuxmoi newsletter. The podcast host stated that this was not insider information, but rather speculation attributed to fans.

The comments prompted strong reactions online, including from Williams himself. The 24-year-old actor responded directly in the comments, writing, “You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you deuxmoi,” a remark that quickly gained more than 21,000 likes.

Later on Sunday, December 21, Deuxmoi addressed the controversy via an Instagram story, sharing a statement alongside a submission supporting their position. “We want to be clear. Deuxmoi has consistently supported this show and the people involved in it. A clip featuring two different perspectives, one from someone who has watched the show and one from someone who explicitly said they haven’t, is not an attack,” the statement read.

It continued, “Saying a show didn’t gain its popularity because of the acting is not an insult to the show or its cast. It’s a perspective about what’s driving the cultural conversation around it and a harmless one at that”.

Earlier, François Arnaud, another cast member, had criticised Deuxmoi in the comments of a separate video showing him with Connor Storrie leaving a screening. He wrote, “If you’re gonna be posting unauthorised recordings of people’s private lives, maybe at least get the title of the movie right?”

Both Arnaud and Williams have continued to voice their objections on social media, highlighting growing tensions between the cast and online gossip platforms.