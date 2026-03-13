'Devil Wears Prada 2': Disney releases second trailer

Disney released the trailer for Devil Wears Prada 2 released its second trailer.

In the new trailer to The Devil Wears Prada 2, Miranda is as scathing as ever, perhaps a little too much on the nose as some fans have noted, and Andy is ready for a new round of insults…sorry, we mean fashion endeavours.

In the nearly three-minute clip, Runway editor-in-chief Priestly shows up at Andy’s house and delivers a round of instructions. “Pull yourself together. We have work to do, and by we I mean you,” she tells her.

The trailer confirmed we’re revisiting the classic tropes that made the franchise a cult phenomenon: Miranda is back to her acidic best regarding “suitable” models, while Andy is predictably racing across town again. Can this girl ever just live a peaceful life?

However, Priestley’s new rival isn’t some fresh-faced intern. It’s the one and only Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). Now a high-powered exec at a luxury conglomerate, Emily holds the purse strings and the ad dollars that Miranda desperately needs to stay solvent. Oh, how the tables have turned.