Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are reportedly cashing in big for their return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, with all three leading ladies earning a staggering $12.5 million each for the highly anticipated sequel.

According to industry reports, the trio have secured equal pay deals under a “favored nations” agreement, ensuring they are compensated the same amount despite differences in billing power.

The move is said to have been strongly supported by Streep herself, who reportedly pushed for pay parity among the cast.

Streep, 78, who reprises her iconic role as Miranda Priestly, previously earned around $4 million for the original 2006 film, a role that brought her both a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination. In contrast, Hathaway earned approximately $1 million for the first film, while Blunt took home around $800,000.

The sequel sees Anne Hathaway return as Andrea Sachs, now revisiting her complicated past at Runway magazine, while Streep once again takes on the formidable editor-in-chief character inspired by real-life fashion powerhouse Anna Wintour.

Beyond their upfront salaries, the stars are also expected to earn performance bonuses tied to the film’s box office success. Reports suggest those additional payouts could push their total earnings beyond $20 million each if the movie continues its strong commercial performance.

The sequel has already made a powerful start, with a reported $233 million opening weekend, signaling strong audience interest in the long-awaited follow-up.