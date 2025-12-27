'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer dominates the box office in first 24-hours

The Devil Wears Prada 2 smashes records at the box office with 181.5million views in 24hours.

According to a Forbes report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 became the most viewed trailer of 2025.

According to the reports given by WaveMetrix, The sequel of the 2006 comedy starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, grabbed huge attention online, making it the most popular comedy trailer in 15 years, according to WaveMetrix.

Hathaway’s social media helped a lot, with about one-third of the views coming from her Instagram, TikTok and Facebook accounts. However, releasing the trailer on her 43rd birthday also made fans more excited.

Most of the top trailers in 2025 are sequels or franchise films. The Moana 2026 teaser got 161.2 million views, the Lilo & Stitch remake got 149.4 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps got 144.1 million, and Toy Story 5 got 133.6 million.

Only one original film, Michael, Michael Jackson’s biopic, made it into the top list at eighth place.

Streaming platforms also saw big growth in trailer views, with Netflix leading the way with Stranger Things: Season 5 trailer reaching 490 million views.

Moreover, TikTok became a major platform for promoting trailers, helping Disney films like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash reach more people.

The record-breaking trailers highlighted the importance of franchises, star power and social media power.