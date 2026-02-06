'Devil Wears Prada' makes comeback with new couture after two decades

After two decades of being fashion’s most formidable quartet, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci made a comeback into the razor-sharp world of NewYork Couture for the sequel The Devil Wears Prada.

Disney and 20th Century Studios have officially pulled back the curtain on the sequel to the 2006 cultural touchstone, releasing a first-look trailer and setting a global premiere for May 1.

The announcement has already ignited a digital firestorm, surpassing 30 million views in a matter of hours.

A Digital-age duel

Returning director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna have traded the glossy print era for the volatile landscape of modern media.

Set in 2026, the narrative pivots to a high-stakes professional collision between Miranda Priestly and her former protégé, Emily Charlton. Now a formidable executive powerhouse following a stint as a globe-trotting investigative journalist, Emily returns to Runway to challenge Miranda’s legacy as the titan grapples with the sharp decline of traditional print and shifting advertising revenues.

Legacy meets new blood

While the original leads return, the Runway offices are expanding with a prestigious ensemble including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, and Lucy Liu. In a nod to the original’s roots, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman will also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv.

Director David Frankel noted that the sequel is an evolution rather than a retread. “We wanted to honour the original’s soul while exploring how these characters have matured over two decades,” Frankel stated. “It’s a deep dive into an industry that has been completely redefined since we last saw it.”

An emotional homecoming

For Emily Blunt, the reunion carries immense sentimental weight. Describing the return to set as “profoundly emotional,” she noted that the shared history between the cast made the comeback feel inevitable. “This film is woven into our lives and the audience’s hearts; returning to these characters felt like a true homecoming,” she shared.