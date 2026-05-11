Diane Keaton’s daughter Dexie White paid an emotional tribute to her late mum, as it was the first Mother’s Day after her death.

Taking to her Instagram, she reflected on sweet memories with Diane Keaton, including one of the two on her wedding day in 2021. Dexter further mentioned, “First Mother’s Day without you”.

White also mentioned, “I miss you more than words can say. Missing her voice, her hugs, her presence, and everything that made her home. I love you, Mom”.

In an interview with PEOPLE, her family stated, “The Keaton family is very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11.”

The Godfather star was mum to Dexter, whom she adopted in 1996, and son Duke, who joined the family in 2001. Keaton, who never married, adopted her children in her 50s and raised them on her own.

She spoke of motherhood very fondly during her life and even told Ladies Home Journal of her choice, “Motherhood was not an urge I couldn’t resist. It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So, I plunged in”.

She added, “I think I’m the only one in my generation, and maybe before, who has been a single woman all her life.” On what would have been Keaton’s 80th birthday on January 5, Dexter revealed that she and Duke had new tattoos to honour their late mum. Dexter’s tattoo reads, “La Di Da,” a line from Keaton’s 1977 movie Annie Hall, while Duke’s reads, “Weird Old World,” another reference to the same film.

For the unversed, the legendary Diane Keaton passed away due to pneumonia on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79.