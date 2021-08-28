DFM extends trading hours to five hours daily as of October 3

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced the extension of its trading hours to from four hours to five hours daily as of 3 October 2021 in line with directions of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and in coordination with various stakeholders.

Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of the DFM said: “The new initiative will further strengthen the leading position of the DFM as a main gateway for investments and attract wider and more diversified categories of investors, especially the international investors who are constantly showing great interest in our market. “the trading hours’ extension will provide investors with more flexibility and larger time span to accomplish their investment activities on the market.”

The DFM has a large and diversified investor base covering 207 countries. International investors account for 48.2% of its trading activities and they have maintained a noticeable and growing presence on the market over the past years with an ownership of 18.5% of the market capitalization at the end of June 2021, additionally, foreign investors accounted for 69% of new investors on DFM.