DG IB Fawad Asad Ullah tenure Extended by four years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday approved a four-year extension for the Director General (DG) of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Fawad Asad Ullah, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister granted the four-year extension, and the Ministry of Interior has officially issued a notification in this regard.

In an official statement, the government emphasized that the decision is a recognition of Fawad Asad Ullah’s professional expertise and his outstanding role in safeguarding national security.

The decision holds particular significance given the rapidly changing regional and international security dynamics.

Fawad Asad Ullah was initially appointed DG IB on April 21, 2022.

Notably, he is the first officer from the intelligence cadre to be appointed to the top post following his promotion to Grade 22.

He brings with him four decades of extensive experience in both operational and strategic intelligence.

In recognition of his services, he was awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujaat in 1996 and the Sitara-e-Shujaat in 2017.

He was also honored with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz last year in recognition of his pivotal role in Marka-e-Haq.