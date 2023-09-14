DG ISI extension: PM Kakar says ‘will exercise powers on key national security matter’

The Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Thursday that he would exercise his constitutional powers on the national security matter of the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence’s (DG ISI) extension, ARY News reported.

While being interviewed with the ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar refused to affirm or deny about the decision on DG ISI’s extension.

He replied that DG ISI’s extension is not a simple matter which could be discussed publically.

“The DG ISI’s extension is a matter of national security and I will exercise my [constitutional] powers for it.”

PM Kakar said that the caretaker government would perform all tasks in accordance with the law. He hinted at elections in a short period, however, he refused to give a specific date for the general polls.

“I don’t have any legal reply on election date. However, I can assure you that the caretaker government will not perform any illegal task whether it will continue for one day or a month. The country’s laws give protection to the caretaker government.”

PM Kakar rejected the reservations of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that the caretaker government was established after meeting all constitutional and legal requirements.

He added that he would not give any statement on the decision made by the Council for Common Interests (CCI)

Regarding a drop in US dollar price, PM Kakar said that the caretaker government was only curbing the illegal activities across the country. He predicted that the USD could have dropped to Rs250 after the authorities took action against the illegal activities.

Yesterday, the caretaker PM said that general elections could be held in mid-January or by the end of January, however, its ECP’s prerogative to announce the election date.

Expressing his views during a talk show of a private TV channel, the caretaker prime minister said that the caretaker set up was ready to assist the electoral process, look after the law and order and financial matters related to holding elections.

The delimitation was a due and constitutional process, the president had also advised the ECP in this regard, and the ECP would hold deliberations, he added.