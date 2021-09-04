‘Everything will be okay’, says DG ISI during Kabul visit

KABUL: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday said that “everything will be okay” in Afghanistan as he arrived in Kabul today, as what sources said, to hold talks with Taliban leadership.

DG ISI had reached Kabul today to hold talks with the new administration in the Afghan capital and also met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

“What do you think will happen in Afghanistan now,” a reporter of foreign news channel asked Gen Faiz.

“Don’t worry, everything will be okay,” Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed told a reporter.

Replying to the question, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan said: “We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

According to sources privy to the development, DG ISI Faiz Hameed is leading a delegation of senior Pakistan officials and had reached Kabul to hold talks with the new administration in the Afghan capital.

“Issues relating to Pak-Afghan security, economy, and other matters will be taken up with the Taliban leadership during the visit,” they said.

According to sources, during a meeting with the Taliban delegation, the two sides would discuss travel procedures along the Pak-Afghan border and requests regarding the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan by various countries.