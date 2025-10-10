DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif to hold key press conference today

PESHAWAR: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry to hold an important press conference in Peshawar.

According to details, the briefing is scheduled to take place at the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where the DG ISPR is expected to address national security, the border situation, and recent developments in the country.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with the international magazine Bloomberg, stated that Pakistan’s defense development strategy has always been based on incorporating effective and indigenous technological platforms.

He asserted that Pakistan remains open to acquiring technology from both Eastern and Western sources, but is not engaged in any arms race with India.

DG ISPR Lt General Ahmed Sharif further asserted that Pakistan has never attempted to manipulate or conceal facts or figures, reaffirming that India downed no Pakistani aircraft during the conflict.

“Our development strategy has always been to induct the most effective, efficient as well as economic platforms and technology,” DG ISPR said. “We are open to all sorts of technology.”

He added that Pakistan is “not engaged in a military catch-up or arms race” with India, noting that its military budget is “a fraction” of India’s. “We don’t have the luxury of unlimited resources at our disposal,” he said.