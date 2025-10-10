Pakistan security forces 'eliminate' all 30 terrorists behind Orakzai attack

ORAKZAI: Pakistan security forces ‘eliminated’ all 30 terrorists behind Orakzai attack that claimed the lives of 11 security officials, including a Lt. Colonel and a major, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As per details, Pakistan security forces gave a strong and decisive response to the terrorists belonging to the Kharijite outfit, killing all those involved in the recent Orakzai attack.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to security sources, the terrorists responsible for the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Junaid, Major Tayyab, and nine soldiers have been sent to hell during the clearance operation.

Sources confirmed that the entire network of 30 militants involved in the Orakzai assault has been eliminated.

Security forces reiterated their resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country, asserting that operations will continue until complete peace is restored.

Read more: 19 Indian-backed militants killed, 11 Pakistan soldiers martyred in Orakzai IBO: ISPR