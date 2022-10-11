DG ISPR among 12 major generals promoted to rank of Lt Gen

RAWALPINDI: 12 major generals of Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar was also among the military officials who were promoted.

According to the ISPR statement, those promoted included Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had been appointed DG ISPR in January 2020.

Earlier in July, Pakistan Army approved the promotion of 32 brigadiers to the rank of major general.

Comments