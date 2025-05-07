DG ISPR confirms martyrdom of eight Pakistanis, injuries to 35 in Indian attack

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of eight Pakistanis and injuries to 35 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.

Accompanied by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the DG ISPR revealed that two civilians remain missing, according to preliminary information.

Among the areas targeted were Kotli, where two civilians, including a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, lost their lives after a strike hit Masjid-e-Abbas. A woman and her daughter also sustained injuries in the attack.

In Muridke, another mosque was hit, resulting in one fatality and one injury, while two individuals remain unaccounted for. The city endured four separate strikes, which also damaged a residential quarter, DG ISPR added.

In Sialkot’s Kotli Loharan village, one shell failed to detonate, and another exploded in an uninhabited area. No casualties were reported.

In Shakargarh, two Indian strikes damaged a local dispensary, while in Muzaffarabad, seven strikes struck the Shahiwali area, destroying Masjid-e-Bilal and injuring a young girl.

The deadliest assault occurred in Ahmadpur Sharqia, where five civilians, including a three-year-old girl, were martyred in four separate strikes on Subhan Mosque.

At least 31 others, including six women, were wounded. The attack also damaged the mosque and four residential quarters.