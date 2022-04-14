DG ISPR endorsed PTI’s stance on ‘threatening letter’: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the DG ISPR endorsed PTI’s stance on the ‘threatening letter’, ARY News reported.

In his reaction to Pakistan Army’s spokesperson press, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the press conference of DG ISPR was balanced in which he cleared many things.

Qureshi said that DG ISPR supported their position about political interference in regime change in Pakistan.

The PTI vice-chairman demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial to set up a judicial commission and investigate with appropriate TORs.

The appropriate solution to the issue is to form a Supreme Court Judicial Commission, he added.

Read more: ALL INSTITUTIONS WERE ON BOARD OVER FORMER PM’S RUSSIA VISIT: DG ISPR

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a ‘threatening letter’ is a secret document and making it public will expose security code which could expose Pakistan’s secret system.

Earlier, answering reporters’ questions about the threatening demarche former PM Imran Khan is talking about, the DG ISPR said that the army’s viewpoint on the matter can be seen in the statement issued after the National Security Committee on the issue.

Major General Babar Iftikhar further clarified that the word “conspiracy” was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held last month on “threat letter.”

“Is there any word such as conspiracy used in the statement of NSC? I don’t think so”.

