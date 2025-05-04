DG ISPR, Info Minister to brief political parties on national security

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold an important background briefing on the national security for representatives of all political parties at 9pm on Sunday (today).

The session will primarily focus on the prevailing national security landscape, particularly concerning relations between Pakistan and India, and its broader implications, said a news statement.

The participants will be informed about the preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces during the briefing. Information regarding ongoing diplomatic initiatives and the official stance on the situation will also be shared.

The statement said that the briefing, in the current situation, is a prime example of national unity and consensus among all the parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that tensions have escalated between Pakistan and India after the latter’s baseless allegations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed 26 persons, the majority of whom were tourists.

Without providing any proof, India accused Pakistan of the attack shortly after it happened.

India’s foreign ministry had announced to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance and close the Attari and Wagah borders. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

In a befitting response, Pakistan rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and closed its airspace to Indian flights.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.