DG ISPR interacts with teachers, students in Mardan

MARDAN: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Saturday reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan stand united and resolute against any aggression by the enemy.

He expressed these views while interacting with teachers and students from various universities and religious seminaries in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Participants from Abdul Wali Khan University, Women University Mardan, University of Engineering and Technology, and several religious seminaries attended the interactive session.

During the discussion, the DG ISPR spoke on a range of important national issues, including “Marka-e-Haq,” recent Pak-Afghan border tensions, and the overall security situation in the region.

He said Pakistan has taken effective measures against terrorism and Khawarij and remains committed to ensuring lasting peace and stability.

“The Pakistan Army and the nation will stand as a wall of steel against any form of enemy aggression,” he asserted.

The participants — students and teachers alike — paid rich tribute to the martyrs and veterans (ghazis) of the armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices for peace and national development.

They reaffirmed their support for the armed forces, stating that it is the duty of every citizen to stand by those who defend the country.