NASFF aimed grooming filmmaking skills of Pakistani youth: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2021 was the first of its kind in Pakistan which aimed to groom the skills of young filmmakers, ARY News reported.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, while addressing an event related to the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2021 today at Pak-China Friendship Centre – Islamabad, said that they aimed to search for talented youth by introducing three categories for the filmmaking competition including student, professional and mobile phone.

He said that they wanted to create opportunities for the Pakistani youth by making mobile phone short films to exhibit their skills in the theme-based film festival.

He detailed that the youth were given six different themes in November 2020 that focused on filming the cultural and social colours of Pakistan besides highlighting the role of women, the civilisation of Indus Valley, regional cultures and humanity and self-sacrifice qualities of Pakistanis.

It also included themes about the country’s small-scale industrial activities and agriculture, said Iftikhar. He added that 72 universities were contacted for the participation of youth in the film festival.

“More than 1,100 youth had registered themselves in January and we received over 300 short films ill March 10, 2021. A jury has shortlisted 122 films during the first phase and later 55 films were shortlisted from June 23 to 28 by a grand jury comprising of notable names from film and drama industry.”

The DG-ISPR said that 18 best projects have been selected for prizes, as well as eight youth were chosen as per their skills. The students of film, television and media sides showed their creative essence by absorbing the colours of Pakistan, he added.

He praised that the talented youth have highlighted the positive image of Pakistan to the world.

Iftikhar Babar announced that the 15 best participants will be awarded scholarships to visit foreign countries. The promising artists will ensure value-addition in digital media after the completion of their training.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also addressed the award ceremony of the short film festival organised by Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR), saying he is glad the country is now on the right path thanks to DR ISPR.

The PM added, only after we were determined to win, we really started winning and inventing new technologies still credited to us. “Our reverse swing and spinning techniques are imitated now the world over.”

According to the ISPR website, NASFF has been conceived to tap the talent and creativity of our Pakistani youth, who choose Film & Television production as their academic and professional careers.

“This Festival, under the auspices of ISPR, is meant to proffer a chance to such able and enormously talented youth to produce high-quality short films projecting the real image of Pakistan. It will be a first of its kind national festival, which will focus on creative students to re-imagine Pakistan.”