Every drop of innocent blood will be avenged, warns DG ISPR

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has strongly warned India that every drop of innocent blood will be accounted for, sending a firm message that Pakistan will not tolerate any act of aggression, ARY News reported.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) has strongly condemned India’s latest aggression, labelling it a “cowardly and disgraceful” attack on innocent civilians.

According to DG ISPR, the Indian Army violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of the 6th and 7th, resulting in the martyrdom of 31 civilians and injuries to at least 57 others.

He said that instead of fighting Pakistan’s army, Indian forces purposely attacked innocent men, women, and children. He called this a cowardly act and proof of India’s lack of morals. DG ISPR also asked if the young children who were killed were the “terrorists” India claimed to be targeting.

Highlighting India’s hypocrisy, he revealed that the Indian military also targeted mosques and even desecrated copies of the Holy Quran during the assault. “Which religion or principle of humanity allows the bombing of places of worship?” he asked.

In contrast, DG ISPR confirmed that Pakistan’s response was strictly focused on military targets. The Pakistan Air Force displayed exceptional professionalism by destroying Indian military positions and aircraft, including three Rafale Jets, one SU-30, and one MiG-29, without harming civilians.

He also revealed that the attack occurred while international media delegations were touring locations that India falsely accused of harbouring militants. “India launched this strike out of fear that its propaganda would be exposed,” he said.

At the time of the attack, 57 commercial aircraft, including those from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, China, and South Korea, were airborne in Pakistani airspace. India’s actions endangered thousands of passengers’ lives, violating international aviation safety norms.

DG ISPR stressed that targeting the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project was also a violation of international law, specifically Geneva Conventions Articles 54 and 56, which prohibit attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee has given full authority to its armed forces to respond at a time and place of their choosing. DG ISPR assured the nation that every drop of innocent blood will be accounted for, and that the Pakistani people and military stand united in defence of their homeland.