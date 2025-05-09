🔴DG ISPR says India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, Canada

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said that India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and Canada, revealing a deep network of state-backed terror activities.

Addressing an important press conference alongside senior officers from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy (PN), the DG ISPR pointed to a longstanding history of India orchestrating violent acts against civilians to serve political agendas. He cited past incidents, including the killing of Sikhs during former US President Bill Clinton’s visit to India, as evidence of India’s manipulative tactics.

Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said that India funds and fuels terrorist outfits like BLA and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Fitna al-Khawarij, while maintaining terrorism camps within its borders.

The DG ISPR also named Aslam Achhu, a notorious Indian-sponsored terrorist, who is currently residing in India and orchestrating attacks in Pakistan.

Highlighting a recurring pattern, he said that India has a history of murdering innocent people and pinning the blame on Pakistan for political leverage. He specifically referenced the recent Pahalgam incident, where accusations were leveled against Pakistan without investigation.

“Within 10 minutes of the Pahalgam event, an FIR was lodged blaming Pakistan, despite a 30-minute distance between the site and the police station,” the DG ISPR remarked, calling the speed of the response astonishing and suspicious.

“India has not been able to provide any evidence against Pakistan till date,” the DG ISPR said and added that India does not have answers to the questions of the Indian people.

Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said the Pakistani government had offered impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack. He said that under the garb of the Pahalgam incident, India started crushing Kashmiri Muslims.

“India forces take Kashmiris out of their homes, label them terrorists, subject them to torture and killings,” he added.

He said that India attacked Pakistani civilians to divert the attention of its own people.