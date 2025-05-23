DG ISPR presents evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, on Friday, presented evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

In a joint press conference with Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, DG ISPR stated that “Fitna-al-Hindustan” (Indian proxies) were behind the attack on a school bus carrying children in Khuzdar, Balochistan, on May 21. The tragic incident, orchestrated under Indian directives, resulted in the martyrdom of innocent schoolchildren.

During the briefing, Lieutenant General Chaudhry presented several pieces of evidence, including an audio recording linking India to terrorist activities in Balochistan.

In the recording, a serving Indian Army officer, identified as Major Sandeep, is heard speaking with an operative based in Balochistan. They discussed methods for receiving funding intended for terrorist operations in Pakistan.

Major Sandeep claimed his network was active from Balochistan to Lahore. He warned his operative to exercise extreme caution when handling the funds, in order to prevent the exposure and compromise of another agent.

He also instructed that money should not be received directly into personal accounts. Instead, he outlined a strategy to transfer funds in small amounts to avoid detection by Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

DG ISPR said that this is how Indian military is conducting terrorism inside Pakistan. “We have many irrefutable evidences,” he added.

Despite the violence, Chaudhry praised the resilience of Balochistan’s residents, stating that Fitna al-Hindustan has failed to break their spirit.

He vowed that Pakistan’s security forces would decisively counter this “barbaric” terrorism, backed by substantial evidence of India’s involvement. The Khuzdar attack, which left innocent children dead, described as a stark display of India’s “true terrorist face,” prompting renewed calls for international accountability.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Indian social media accounts as well as the electronic media are also on the forefront to stoke terrorism in Pakistan. He showed screenshots of numerous Indian social media accounts and video clips of the Indian media celebrating the terrorist activities in Pakistan, including the attack on Jaffer Express.