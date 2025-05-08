Civilian martyred, 4 soldiers injured in Indian drone attacks on Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWAPINDI: India has launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that one civilian embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers injured in Indian drone attacks on Pakistan soil.

He said that India attempted aggression on the night of May 7-8, targeting civilian areas and mosques in a serious violation of Pakistan’s airspace.

DG ISPR stated that Pakistan’s armed forces, fully alert, successfully shot down 12 Indian drones at various locations, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy along the Line of Control. The debris of the downed drones is being collected, he added.

The civilian casualty occurred in Miano, Sindh, due to a drone crash, while the injured soldiers were targeted near Lahore.

The Army media wing head stated that the attacks as a grave escalation, accusing India of repeated provocations and the international community is witness to Indian aggression.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) suspended flight operations at several major airports across the country.

Airports in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Sialkot completely closed for an indefinite period.

The suspension of operations was confirmed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by aviation authorities, notifying all airlines of the closure.

All incoming flights bound for Lahore have been diverted to Karachi Airport. These include flights from Jeddah, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah, and Madinah.

As a precautionary measure, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Sialkot airport have been evacuated, sources said. Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has also ceased flight operations.

All scheduled flights at these airports have been cancelled until further notice.

Panic spread across Lahore Walton Road and surrounding areas as three explosions were heard in quick succession, causing residents to rush out of their homes in fear early Thursday morning.

According to Lahore Police, the explosions occurred within moments of each other. The blasts were loud enough to be heard several kilometers away, prompting hundreds to gather on the streets in confusion and alarm.

On May 7, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

In an interview with CNN, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Indian media has itself admitted the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian strikes targeted civilians, including women and children, which is a blatant violation of international law,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in address to the nation following India’s recent act of aggression callied it a “grave mistake” that will not go unpunished.