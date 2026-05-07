ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Thursday that the Indian narrative of painting Pakistan as a source of terrorism had been “buried forever.”

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Projects) Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi to mark one year of Marka-e-Haq, the DG ISPR shared details of the strategic consequences of the operation.

He said the Indian narrative of painting Pakistan as a source of terrorism had been buried forever, as the international community now fully understands that Pakistan is not a perpetrator but a victim of Indian-sponsored terrorism.

“For decades, India tried to create a narrative that Pakistan was involved in terrorism in India without presenting evidence,” he said.

The second strategic consequence, the DG ISPR said, is the consolidation of Pakistan as a net security stabilizer in the region, in line with the vision of the founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that Pakistan is a peace-loving country seeking peace within and beyond its borders.

During Marka-e-Haq, he said, everyone witnessed who was controlling the escalation, how dangerously India escalated based on a lie and fabricated narrative, and how maturely Pakistan and its armed forces handled the situation.

Indian army has unfortunately been politicized

The third strategic consequence is “unfortunately” related to the eastern neighbour, that is, the politicization of Indian military leadership and the militarization of Indian political leadership, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

He noted that India once had a professional army, but that within a year it had unfortunately become politicised.