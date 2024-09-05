Pakistan Army is a national institution with ‘no political agenda’: ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday said Pakistan army believes in principle of self-accountability.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, DG ISPR Lt. General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said the military’s internal accountability system is comprehensive and robust, ensuring adherence to rules and regulations.

DG ISPR further stated that whenever laws and regulations are violated within the army, the self-accountability mechanism is activated. As part of this process, the court-martial of Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed was carried out.

The case against the retired officer was officially received, and the matter was forwarded to the Pakistan Army through the Ministry of Defense. In April 2024, the army ordered a high-level inquiry into the allegations.

Based on concrete evidence, the inquiry concluded, and on August 12, 2024, the army informed the public that the officer in question had violated multiple Pakistani statutes, the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said.

He further said Pakistan Army does not have any political agenda.

Operations against terrorists

Lt.General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said security forces conducted 32,173 operations in 2024 against terrorists and their facilitators.

90 members of Fitna Al Khawarij were killed by the security forces in last month, while 193 Pakistan Army officers were martyred fighting terrorists.

On recent Balochistan unrest, DG ISPR said attacks were carried out in Balochistan in the night of August 25 and 26 August. 14 security personnel were martyred while repulsing the attacks of the terrorists while 21 outlaws were shot dead, he added.

DG ISPR Lt. General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said we are aware of ‘sense of deprivation’ among people of Balochistan and the foreign elements took advantage of it in the recent unrest.

Addressing the militants carrying out terrorist attacks in Balochistan along with those on whose behest they are being carried out, he gave a clear message that they will be dealt with iron hands.