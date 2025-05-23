Mahrang Baloch acts as terrorist proxy: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Mahrang Baloch is a proxy for terrorists, asking the media outlets to expose her and Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s (BYC) sinister face.

Addressing a presser alongside Balochistan Interior Secretary Aftab Durrani on Friday, the DG ISPR said that following the barbaric Jaffar Express attack in March, Mahrang demanded the bodies of terrorists.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Baloch Yakjehti Committee lacks the support of the Baloch people, adding that it hardly gathers 25 supporters during protests.

The DG ISPR said that the public recognises their involvement in killing children and martyring civilians.

“The conflict is not a Baloch struggle but rather a proxy war driven by India, targeting innocent children and civilians. The Baloch are our brothers and a piece of our heart,” he added.

The DG ISPR said that India’s desire for regional dominance fuels the terrorism in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has intensified its crackdown, neutralizing 200 terrorists in Balochistan this year alone,” Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry added.

Secretary Interior informed the reporters initial findings into the Khuzdar School Bus attack has confirmed that the attack is a continuity of a broader pattern of violence, sponsored by India through Fitna al-Hindustan, operating under the tutelage and patronage of Indian intelligence agency RAW.

He said having miserably failed in the so-called operation Sindoor, the terror proxies of India have been tasked to accentuate their heinous attacks of terrorism in Balochistan and elsewhere. Sabotage development in the region, incite fear among the population and derail the journey of peace and development in an attempt to repeat their playbook of 1971.

The Secretary Interior made it clear that the people of Pakistan will not let them succeed. He said Pakistan and its people, particularly, those in Balochistan, reject this nefarious design. He said the state of Pakistan has the capacity and the will to dismantle these networks and bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice.