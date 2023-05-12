DG ISPR says ‘no chance of martial law in Pakistan’

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has ruled out the possibility of martial law in Pakistan.

While talking to a private news channel, DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the armed forces stand united despite internal and external propaganda. “There is no chance of martial law in Pakistan.”

The military leadership including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir believes in democracy and Pakistan Army stands united under the leadership of the army chief, he said.

“No one has tendered resignation in the armed forces,” the spokesperson of the military’s media wing added. The DG ISPR rejected the baseless rumours of martial law in the country.

On May 10, Pakistan Army pledged a ‘strong response’ if further attacks on military and state installations are carried out by miscreants, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reacted to violent protests after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest.

After attacks on army installations by miscreants, the military’s media wing said that May 9 will be remembered as a black chapter in history. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested from the high court in accordance with the law as per [National Accountability Bureau] NAB’s declaration.”

It stated that attacks were carried out on the army properties and installations in an organised way just after Imran Khan’s arrest and anti-army slogans were chanted.

“On one side, evil elements incited public sentiments for their self-serving purposes, on the other hand, they used to highlight the importance of armed forces for the country which is an example of double standards.”

“The facilitators, planners and political miscreants have been identified. The evil elements will be responsible for the consequences and strict legal action will be taken. A strong response will be given in case of further attacks on the military and state installations.”