DG ISPR says ‘Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics’

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics, ARY News reported.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, while addressing an important press briefing today, strongly rejected the military’s intervention in the political affairs of the country. He said that those alleging military’s role in political affairs must produce evidence to prove their claims.

While answering questions by some journalists regarding the political developments, the DG-ISPR replied that the armed forces have nothing to do with politics, hence it should not be discussed anymore.

The press conference conducted by the spokesperson to the military’s media wing was centred on the ‘flying object’ that came from India which was immediately shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after it entered Pakistani airspace and violated international conventions.

The DG-ISPR said that Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian violation of its airspace on March 9 at 6.30 pm in the Mian Channu area. He added that they are waiting for an explanation from the Indian side about the incident as India has been conducting such tests in the recent past.

