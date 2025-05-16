DG ISPR vows swift response to any Indian ceasefire violation

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has expressed the resolve that any kind of ceasefire violation by India would be met with a swift and assured response by Pakistan.

In an interview with Sky News, he warned that whoever would violate Pakistan’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity would face a crushing response.

DG ISPR warned that both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and serious escalation could result in destruction.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said it would be detrimental for the entire region if India thinks that it could wage a war on Pakistan.

The DG ISPR said countries like the United States are fully cognizant now about the Indian designs in wake of nuclear threats.

Referring to the Kashmir dispute, he said India is harassing the Kashmiri people with the presence of heavy troops by declaring the issue internal matter.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry made it clear that it is the issue that has to be resolve by the Kashmiri people as per the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

Meanwhile. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that a ceasefire between Pakistan and India has been extended till May 18 as the development came during a hotline contact between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two sides.

Expressing his views on Indian aggression against Pakistan in the Senate, the deputy prime minister said that during the first contact between the DGMOs after Operation Bunyanum Marsos on May 10, the ceasefire was agreed till May 12.