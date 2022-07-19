DG Khan: Two arrested on charges of raping foreign woman

DG KHAN: Police have arrested two persons for sexually assaulting a foreign woman at a local hotel during her visit to Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan’s Fort Munro tourist site, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a foreign woman was allegedly gang-raped at a local hotel during her visit to Dera Ghazi Khan’s Fort Munro tourist site.

Commissioner DG Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report. A case was registered under Section 376, 292B after the incident.

According to the Commissioner, both the suspects were arrested within 8 hours of the incident. Meanwhile, Political Assistant Sulaiman Ikram Malik submitted the report to Commissioner DG Khan.

The prime suspect worked as a guide in the area and will be presented before a court in Dera Ghazi Khan for further legal action. The survivor will undergo a medical examination and the accused will be shifted to Lahore for DNA testing.

Earlier in June, a foreign woman was raped by a security guard, deployed for her security, in Islamabad’s G-6/4 area. The incident occurred night within the limits of Abbpara police station.

According to FIR registered with Abbpara police station, a security guard, who was deployed for the security of a foreign national woman, raped her and fled the scene.

