DG Rangers Sindh visits KCCI, meets industrialists

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry on Thursday has said that economic stability is due to a reduction in crimes.

This he said during a visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). The president, chairman and members of the KCCI received the DG Rangers upon his arrival.

The DG Rangers on the occasion said that there was a significant reduction in terrorism, targeted killings, extortion, and kidnappings in Karachi and economic stability has been created due to a reduction in such incidents.

Major General Chaudhry said law enforcement agencies are taking steps to improve peace, which has restored the confidence of industrialists and businessmen in the country, especially in Karachi.

Paying homage to the sacrifices made by the law enforcement agencies’ personnel for peace, the DG Rangers said that peace was due to the efforts of the people and law enforcement agencies.

The members of the KCCI assured their full cooperation to DG Rangers Sindh for restoring peace.