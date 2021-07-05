DG SBCA orders demolishing 10 illegal constructions on a daily basis

KARACHI: After assuming the charge, the new Director-General (DG) of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has issued directives to demolish 10 illegal constructions on a daily basis, ARY News reported on Monday.

The new DG-SBCA Saleem Raza Khuhro issued its first order after assuming the charge, stating to demolish 10 illegal constructions on a daily basis besides directing the concerned authorities to hire necessary private labour.

It read that Director Demolition is advised to coordinate with the director concerned. It is further directed to furnish a daily progress report of the actions for the perusal of the director-general, SBCA through the staff office to the director-general SBCA.

Moreover, it directed the Public Relations Officer of the authority to take necessary action for media coverage.

It was learnt that the higher authorities will take action against that director who has not conducted the operation in the concerned district to remove illegal and unauthorised constructions.

Earlier in the day, the building control authority initiated an operation to demolish a seven-storey illegal building in Garden’s Ghas Mandi. The multi-storey building is being technically demolished by the SBCA staff.