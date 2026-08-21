DHA Islamabad and IBA partner to build state-of-the-art campus

ISLAMABAD: The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Islamabad and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have brokered a vital partnership, ARY News reported.

The foundation stone for the new IBA campus was laid in DHA Phase 5, Islamabad.

Executive Director IBA S. Akbar Zaidi participated in the ceremony, alongside the Administrator of DHA Islamabad and other prominent figures.

The upcoming IBA Islamabad campus will feature a modern education block, a research block, a library, and an auditorium. Furthermore, students will be provided with advanced sports and accommodation facilities.

Speaking at the occasion, IBA Executive Director S. Akbar Zaidi stated that the new campus will be a major milestone in Pakistan’s education sector.

Students from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as the northern areas, will benefit from these facilities, he added.

Zaidi noted that the institution will play a vital role in shaping future leadership, emphasizing that laying this foundation stone is equivalent to laying the foundation for the future leaders of Pakistan.

He reiterated that the IBA Islamabad campus will carry forward its core vision of knowledge, research, and practical impact. During the ceremony, a sapling was also planted on the campus grounds in DHA Phase 5.

Spanning 12.5 acres in DHA Phase V, Islamabad, the future-ready campus is envisioned as an integrated ecosystem for education, innovation, research, entrepreneurship, professional development and campus life.

It will feature academic facilities for 3,000+ students, an Innovation Block with advanced research labs and 250+ innovation and corporate engagement spaces, Olympic-standard sports facilities, residential accommodation for 1,000+ students, and a 500-seat auditorium and multi-floor library.