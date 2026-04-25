Dhabeji water pipeline work: Karachi to face water supply shortage

THATTA: Karachi’s water supply will be affected as the work for the installation of a new water pipeline has been started at Dhabeji pumping station, a spokesperson of the Water Corporation said on Saturday.

Spokesperson said that a new central water pipeline number 5 being laid at Dhabeji pumping station to connect it with the network. “For the interconnection, operation of nine pumps of the Dhabeji pumping station will be suspended for 48 hours,” water official said.

“The work will be in progress untill April 27,” water corporation said. “The water supply from seven out of the nine pumps will be restored on Monday,” spokesman said. Remaining two pumps operation will be suspended for further five days”.

The water supply will remain suspended from Dhabeji’s IVth phase, K-II and K-III, official said.

“The water supply will be affected at the localities of North Karachi, Surjani, Scheme-33 and Gulistan-e-Jauhar,” water corporation said. “The hydrants of NIPA, Safoora and Sakhi Hassan will also be closed during the maintenance work”.

The city will face around 250 million gallons of water shortage daily during suspension of the water supply, Karachi Water Corporation official added.