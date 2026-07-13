Dhamaal 4 remains unstoppable despite Monday's box office dip

HYDERABAD: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 enjoyed a stellar opening weekend at the box office, but like most theatrical releases, it experienced a noticeable dip on its first Monday. However, despite the weekday downturn, the comedy sequel has already surpassed the ₹70 crore milestone in India and is now just a step away from entering the ₹100 crore club globally.

Following its strong weekend performance, the film’s pace slowed down on Monday. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie netted ₹5.23 crore in India on Monday night. This follows a strong weekend trajectory where it earned ₹14 crore on Day 1, ₹22.50 crore on Day 2, and ₹28.50 crore on Day 3, bringing its total domestic net collection to ₹70.23 crore.

The film’s current domestic gross stands at ₹84.17 crore, supported by 9,333 shows running nationwide.

Additionally, Dhamaal 4 has found traction in international markets. On Day 3, the movie accumulated ₹4 crore overseas, pushing its total foreign earnings to ₹14 crore. Combined with its domestic gross, the film has amassed a worldwide total of ₹98.17 crore. It now requires less than ₹2 crore to officially cross the ₹100 crore mark globally.

A Monday box office decline is typical as audiences return to their weekly routines. The true test for Dhamaal 4 will be whether it can maintain steady theatrical hold throughout the weekdays before heading into its second weekend.

Audience reception to the film has been mixed. While many viewers are delighted to see the return of the franchise’s core cast—Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi—some critics and fans feel the sequel lacks the original charm of the earlier Dhamaal installments.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth chapter of this popular comedy franchise features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar. Setting up the future of the franchise, the filmmakers also teased in a post-credits scene that Dhamaal 5 is already in active development.