Dhanashree Verma speaks up on marriage, divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma gets teary-eyed as the choreographer opens up on her marriage and divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Months after finalising her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian dancer and reality TV star Dhanashree Verma, who is currently participating in Amazon’s ‘Rise and Fall’, was seen being emotional while talking about her five-year relationship with the Indian spinner to her co-contestant, Arjun Bijlani.

Verma, who tied the knot with Chahal in December 2020, after months of engagement, said their marriage was ‘love and arranged both’. “It started off as an arranged marriage,” she revealed.

“Basically, he wanted to get married without dating, and I wasn’t even planning for anything like that. I got convinced due to the amount of love that was poured into the whole process,” she explained. “We did our roka (engagement) in August and got married in December.”

“During that time, I travelled with him, and we stayed together. I started seeing subtle changes in his behaviour. There’s a difference between how people act when they want something compared to when they get it,” the celebrity recalled, adding that she continued to trust the cricketer and have faith in their relationship. “My problem is that I love giving too many chances to people around me. But eventually, I got done with it.”

“I tried everything I could from my side and gave my hundred per cent,” she added, but refrained from answering Bijlani’s curiosity about whether a third person was involved in them.

“I will always be concerned. That care will never go, that I am sure of,” a visibly emotional Verma concluded.