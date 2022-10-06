Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth call off their divorce: Reports

South Indian actor-director Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth, who announced their separation earlier this year, have reportedly called off their divorce.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, ‘The Gray Man’ star and wife Aishwaryaa – daughter of superstar Rajnikanth – are pondering reconciliation, months after their separation announcement.

Reports that made rounds on Wednesday suggest that the celebrities have decided to ‘put their divorce on hold and try to make things work’, however, any official statement from either of the parties is yet to be received.

It is pertinent to mention that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation in January this year.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wisher to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting,” read the joint statement by the celebs.

“Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

“Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

To note, Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, the eldest daughter of Rajnikanth, in November 2004, and the duo has two sons together, named Yatra and Linga.

