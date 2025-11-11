Dharmendra death: Bollywood legend passes away at 89

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the He-Man of Indian cinema, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, his team confirmed, according to media reports.

The iconic actor was 89 years old.

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital on October 31 for a routine check-up after experiencing respiratory complications. Despite medical care, his condition reportedly worsened over the past few days.

Dharmendra faced health challenges recently as in April 2025, he had an eye graft surgery. Videos from that time showed him walking out of the hospital with a bandage on his eye, smiling and reassuring everyone that he was strong.

Dharmendra’s contribution to Bollywood is massive. From Phool Aur Patthar and Mera Gaon Mera Desh to Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, and Deewaar, he’s been in films that shaped generations. And there’s still more ahead—he’s slated to appear in Ikkis. On the personal front, his family life has been equally full, first married to Prakash Kaur, then Hema Malini, with whom he shares a close family bond.

The veteran actor will make his final on-screen appearance in the upcoming film “Ikkis,” scheduled for release on December 25.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife, Hema Malini, and his six children — actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta.

Fans and colleagues across the film industry are mourning the loss of a cinematic legend whose contribution to Indian cinema remains unparalleled.