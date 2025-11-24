Dharmendra death: Fans question low-key last rites

Dharmendra Deol, an iconic and legendary figure in Indian cinema, breathed his last in this mortal world at the age of 89, leaving an unfilled vacuum in the film industry.

Bollywood news outlets reported that when an emergency response ambulance was spotted outside the ‘He-Man’s’ home in the morning, it became apparent that he had died.

Subsequently, his daughter, Esha Deol, and wife, actress Hema Malini, were spotted arriving at the cremation site donning white mourning garb. The star’s passing was later confirmed by Filmfare on its social media accounts.

After this, a number of prominent Bollywood figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salim Khan, and others, travelled to Mumbai’s Pawan Han Crematorium to witness his last rites.

In addition to shocking his fans, the speed at which the Sholay star’s last rites were performed caused them to ask questions.

“Jitni jaldi yeh family le ja rahi hai last rites ke liye, lag raha hai bas wait hi kar rahe the,” one person wrote in response to a social media post showing actors reaching for his cremation. While another fan penned, “Itni badi hasti ko is tarah vida kiya… it’s sad.”

“He should have been given a grand goodbye… very sad last rites,” one more said. “Why are they rushing the cremation?” another user asked.

“Bahut disappointing last rite,” and “Zindagi camera ke beech guzar di… aur aakhri safar itna private? Itne bade aadmi ko is tarah vidā karna theek nahi,” another user commented under the video of paparazzi footage.

Additionally, some users questioned whether the low-key ceremony was meant to evade notice from the press and paparazzi, as the celebrity’s family has not yet released an official statement about his passing.