Dharmendra discharged from hospital after false death news

Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra has been discharged after brief hospitalization at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

After days of scrutiny around his deteriorating health, the actor has returned from hospital and is recuperating at home.

Dharmendra’s family confirmed his discharge in an official statement on Wednesday, requesting privacy during his recovery.

“Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” the statement reads.

It further added, “We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Dharmendra first admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31, after experiencing breathing difficulties. On November 10, it was reported that the actor had been rushed to the hospital once again with complaints of breathlessness.

Shortly after, false rumors of his death started spreading widely on social media which was later debunked by Dharmendra’s family.

Both Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to their official media handles to set the record straight, denying all false claims of the actor’s demise.

“My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she stated on Tuesday.