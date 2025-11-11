Dharmendra hospitalized: Son Sunny Deol provides health update

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, affectionately known as ‘He-Man,’ has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, leaving fans anxious. The 89-year-old star reportedly faced health issues, with some sources suggesting he might even be on a ventilator. His son, Sunny Deol, has shared an update on his condition.

Sunny Deol’s team stepped in to ease concerns, confirming that Dharmendra is stable and being closely monitored. They also requested that everyone respect the family’s privacy. Still, there’s a lot of curiosity—people can’t help wondering what’s going on inside.

Meanwhile, his family and friends have been keeping a close watch. Esha Deol, his daughter, was spotted visiting him, making sure he wasn’t alone. Salman Khan also made a visit, weaving through the crowd of photographers outside. Fans will remember that Dharmendra and Salman share a bond from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, so this was more than a casual drop-in.

This isn’t the first time Dharmendra has faced health challenges recently. In April 2025, he had an eye graft surgery. Videos from that time showed him walking out of the hospital with a bandage on his eye, smiling and reassuring everyone that he was strong. That resilience seems to have stayed with him.

Hema Malini, his second wife, has been quietly supporting him. She was seen outside the hospital recently, acknowledging fans and photographers with folded hands—a small gesture, but one full of meaning. The family seems tight-knit, rallying around the veteran actor during this tough time.

Dharmendra’s contribution to Bollywood is massive. From Phool Aur Patthar and Mera Gaon Mera Desh to Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, and Deewaar, he’s been in films that shaped generations. And there’s still more ahead—he’s slated to appear in Ikkis. On the personal front, his family life has been equally full, first married to Prakash Kaur, then Hema Malini, with whom he shares a close family bond.

Fans everywhere are sending prayers and good wishes. If his past is anything to go by, Dharmendra will pull through with the same grit and charm that made him Bollywood’s enduring icon.