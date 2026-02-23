Dharmendra honored at bafta awards 2026 in memoriam tribute

The 2026 BAFTA Awards paid a poignant tribute to film and cultural figures the world lost over the past year, and among the international names remembered, one Indian legend stood out.

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra was honoured during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment in London, marking a rare and emotional moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

As British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware performed a soulful rendition of “The Way We Were,” Dharmendra’s image appeared alongside international figures, including Udo Kier and Brigitte Bardot. The tribute recognised the legendary actor, who passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a cinematic legacy spanning more than six decades.

Often called the “He-Man of Bollywood,” Dharmendra remained active in cinema until his final years. His last film, Ikkis, released just months before his passing, while a restored 4K release of his iconic classic Sholay: The Final Cut premiered in December 2025 to coincide with what would have been his 90th birthday.

His inclusion in the BAFTA tribute places him among a select group of Indian artists previously honoured by the British Academy.

In 2021, BAFTA remembered both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, whose deaths within days of each other deeply affected fans worldwide.

The following year, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was commemorated for her profound influence on film music, including recognition of her historic 1974 performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.