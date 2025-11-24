Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol passes away

Legendary actor Dharmendra Deol passed away on November 24, Monday, according to Indian media reports.

The 89-year-old breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai. He had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on 31 October due to deteriorating health. Along with age-related complications, he was also facing breathing issues.

During that time, false news of his death began to circulate, which caused great anger and distress within the family and film industry.

Veteran actor, #Dharmendra affectionately known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and ‘Dharam Paaji,’ passed away today at the age of 89. His passing leaves behind an unmatched legacy of over six decades.#News pic.twitter.com/iqE7oXfXJL — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 24, 2025

The actor was undergoing treatment on a ventilator, and after the false news spread, the family decided to move him home and continue his treatment there.

This morning, a special ambulance was seen outside the actor’s home, after which his wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, were seen arriving at the house dressed in the traditional white attire worn during mourning.

Filmfare broke the news of his death through a social media post.

Popular as the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra’s career, spanning six decades in the film industry, reflects a remarkable cinematic legacy.

Born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in a village in Ludhiana, Punjab, he married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19, before entering the film industry.

Later, he fell in love with his Sholay co-actress Hema Malini, with whom he tied the knot in May 1980.

He is survived by his wife, Hema Malini, and six children, actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, along with Ajeeta and Vijeta.

A special poster for his film Ikkis was released just a day before the legendary actor’s death, and it ultimately became the final project of his life، which is set to release on December 25.