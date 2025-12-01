Dharmendra’s Death: Salman Khan Issues Emotional Remark

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan issued an emotional statement on the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss 19, the show he hosts. He revealed that hosting the program after Dharmendra’s death proved to be very tough for him.

Indian media reports claimed that Salman Khan, who had a very close bond with the legendary star Dharmendra, stated that the actor’s demise not only left a deep impact on his heart but also deeply saddened the entire showbiz fraternity, fans, and the nation.

The exceptional persona of Indian cinema added that the passing of Dharmendra is a huge, irreplaceable loss.

The 59-year-old further revealed that while it was necessary to continue with the show’s schedule, he was not in the mood to host under these circumstances.

The reports also disclosed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star did not want to host Bigg Boss that week, but as he said, “life goes on.”

Notably, the iconic star Dharmendra said goodbye to the mortal universe at the age of 89, on November 24, 2025, which put the Indian cinema industry into a state of mourning.

On the other hand, a video showcasing Dharmendra’s love for the Urdu language has gone viral.

Recently, a video of Dharmendra went viral on social media after his death. In the video, he openly expressed his deep affection for the Urdu language; he appeared grateful for his exquisite language.

Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol can be seen sitting beside him. In the beginning, Dharmendra humorously remarked that he had not studied Urdu, but he emphasised, “I have learned Urdu”.

He further expressed his thoughts about the Urdu language and said, “Ahsaan mand hun zuban-e-Urdu teera, teeri zuban main biyaan-e-ahsaas dil agia”(I am grateful to you, Urdu; in your language, the feelings of my heart have found expression).