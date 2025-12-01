Dharmendra's love for Urdu language goes viral

A video showcasing Dharmendra’s love for the Urdu language has gone viral.

Recently, a video of Dharmendra went viral on social media after his death. In the video, he openly expressed his deep affection for the Urdu language; he appeared grateful for his exquisite language.

Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol can be seen sitting beside him. In the beginning, Dharmendra humorously remarked that he had not studied Urdu, but he emphasised, “I have learned Urdu”.

He further expressed his thoughts about the Urdu language and said, “Ahsaan mand hun zuban-e-Urdu teera, teeri zuban main biyaan-e-ahsaas dil agia”(I am grateful to you, Urdu; in your language, the feelings of my heart have found expression).

Dharmendra was often referred to as a gem of Bollywood, shared his emotional side, stating that he never imagined that he would be writing poetry in Urdu. He noted, “Main ne soocha nahi tha ke main shairi kron ga, likn kehte hain atte atte ajati hai” (they say it comes to you over time).