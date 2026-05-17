RIYADH: Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, after the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah was sighted on Sunday evening.

The sighting of the crescent marks the start of the month in which Hajj takes place.

The pinnacle of the pilgrimage, the day of Arafat, will take place on Tuesday, May 26.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam, and every Muslim is expected to undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their lives if they have the physical and financial capacity.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia has issued a firm warning regarding breaches of Hajj regulations, confirming that strict enforcement measures will be implemented.

Individuals found violating these rules may be subject to penalties of up to SAR 20,000.

In addition to financial penalties, offenders could face a prohibition on entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a period of up to ten years.

The Saudi Arabian authorities emphasised their commitment to ensuring full compliance with Hajj regulations to maintain order and safety during the pilgrimage.

The ministry also announced that Saudi Arabia had set the minimum age for Hajj pilgrims at 15 years for 2026. Under that directive, no pilgrim below 15 years (as of May 27, 2026, corresponding to the Day of Arafah) was to be allowed to travel, and airlines were instructed not to carry underage pilgrims.

Director General Hajj Jeddah, Abdul Wahab Soomro, has announced the phased establishment of 35 modern clinics in Makkah and Medinah to provide comprehensive health facilities to 119,000 Pakistani pilgrims under Saudi Ministry of Health regulations.

To address space constraints near the Pakistan Hajj Mission office in Azizia, a new and expansive central clinic has been activated to provide all medical services under one roof.

Under this integrated framework, 3 to 4 ambulances remain on 24/7 alert at each clinic, while the deployment of German hospital technical staff and supervisors ensures treatment aligns with international standards.

The Director General shared these details during a media talk while inspecting the newly established central clinic.