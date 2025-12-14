'Dhurandhar' movie is conspiracy against PPP, claims Murtaza Wahab 

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has reacted strongly to the Indian propaganda film ‘Dhurandhar’, shot around Lyari, terming it a conspiracy against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In a statement, Wahab said that Indian films are often based on conspiracies, adding that Lyari is not just their area but that Sindh and Pakistan as a whole belong to them. He remarked that Indian PM Narendra Modi has failed on the diplomatic front and has now turned to cinema.

The Karachi mayor said Modi should remember that he is known as the “Butcher of Gujarat,” a term previously used by PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He accused Modi of deliberately targeting the Pakistan People’s Party.

Commenting on the political climate, Wahab said politics naturally experiences ups and downs, but political stability ultimately leads to economic stability.

He said that public funds must be properly accounted for, noting that Rs1.3 million per month is currently being allocated to each union council chairman.

He urged citizens to stop those stealing manhole covers and to report such incidents by calling helpline 1334.

Wahab stressed that they do not support calls for Sindhudesh or the division of provinces, but believe in the supremacy of the Constitution. He said police took action over incidents during Sindhi Culture Day and added that responsibility for preventing hatred and division during Mohajir Culture Day lies with Farooq Sattar.